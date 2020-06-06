(WFSB) - The conversation for the movement Black Lives Matter is gaining traction.
There are more than a handful of demonstrations planned across our state this weekend.
For more than a week now, people in our state have been protesting for equal treatment for the black community.
Today in Hartford, a small group of organizers planned a peaceful march from Pope Park Pond to the capitol building at 10.
More than 3,000 people showed interest online.
If you want to join demonstrators after the march, you can meet them at the capitol building.
Today at 3, organizers are bringing people in Shelton and Derby together.
A group will meet at Shelton City Hall and another at Derby City Hall.
They will march and meet at the Shelton-Derby bridge.
In New Haven, demonstrators will get together near Broadway and Elm Street then march to the city green.
A demonstrator we spoke with yesterday says she’s glad the protests are bringing awareness, but says the real work to stop systemic racism and police brutality comes next.
"We need to have those hard conversations of what exactly are we going to pinpoint and do to make the changes," Plainville resident Monique Jones-Pelletier stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.