HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- People 65 and older can get vaccinated as of Thursday, which opened the door to more people.
In a new report, the state’s Department of Public Health outlined who is and who isn’t getting the vaccine.
As of Feb. 3, 48 percent of all people 75 and older got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Specifically, with Black people, it was less than half that rate at just 19 percent.
“The pandemic is showing this, this is a problem in our healthcare system,” said Yvette Highsmith-Francis, regional vice president of Community Health Center.
The pandemic has exposed racial disparities in the health care system. African Americans are also more likely to catch and die from COVID.
To address the disparities, vaccine providers said they need to get into underserved communities and that the way vaccines are being distributed to people now, primarily through mass drive-thru vaccine clinics, aren’t enough.
“Places of worship, senior housing, to homeless shelters,” Highsmith-Francis explained.
She also said partnering with local doctors will help, but also using mobile clinics to bring vaccines into communities will help as well.
Bishop John Selders, a local activist, said he is skeptical anything will change.
“When they're known, when there is some light shed on them, ‘oh isn't this shame, shouldn't we do better,’ but I think we absolutely fundamentally just pay lip service to them,” Selders said.
He said the disparities will exist until the issue of systemic racism in health care is addressed.
“It can't be that vaccines are not being distributed so can we fix that first and then get back to this other thing,” Selders said.
He agrees that solutions exist, but it's about changing the public's overall will to tackle racism.
“I think we really are in a dilemma where we have to change our mind about it,” Selders said.
To read the full report from the Dept. of Public Health, click here.
