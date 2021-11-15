HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The pandemic has left many people feeling burned out, including children.
There are few places where teenagers Ahniyah Burgos and Destine Dawson feel stress-free.
“Sometimes, I feel mentally and physically just tired and stressed out,” Burgos explained.
“It’s just been a lot of stress and stress inducing,” Dawson said.
At the root? The pandemic, which had them switching from online to offline for learning and activities.
In a school year, they say the course load went from light to a complete 180.
Burgos and Dawson, members of Hartford’s Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corp., said the group offers them an escape, giving them an opportunity to express themselves artistically.
The teens say it’s their getaway.
The youth violence prevention program allows children to express themselves artistically.
“You want to help them find ways to release that energy,” explained Dr. Laura Saunders, of the Institute of Living. “I do think the expression is move a muscle, change a mood.”
Saunders said stress, especially the kind kids are experiencing in the pandemic, causes burnout and develops into a state of being overwhelmed.
She says don’t think of it as your kid having a bad day.
Warning signs include irritability, apathy, higher avoidance or the inability to function for everyday activities.
Saunders, who doesn’t treat Burgos or Dawson, says kids can rise above it.
“Let’s start with identifying it, acknowledge it, validate that it’s difficult,” Saunders said.
Yet, children don’t necessarily verbalize how they’re feeling unlike adults.
So, Saunders said parents should avoid grilling their kids about how they’re feeling, and they should avoid asking routine questions like ‘how was your day.’
The most successful approach is to be relatable and ask open-ended questions.
“Riding in the car is a great time to say, ‘Boy, I had some difficulty at work, today seems frustrating, that this is going on. Have you experienced any difficulties’,” Saunders explained.
Dawson said his mom talks to him whenever he feels burned out.
“She guides me and tells me I can take a break, take a couple days break to get myself and regain my conscience because I won’t be able to produce the best work if I’m mentally drained,” he said.
Another thing Dawson and Burgos do that Saunders says is key, is to release the stress through an activity.
