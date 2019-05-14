NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A psychotherapist has been arrested for sexual assault.
According to police, Curtis Harmon, was charged with second degree sexual assault at his medical office in Greenwich.
The arrest is a result of the lengthy investigation into allegation by a patient of sexual misconduct, according to police.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.