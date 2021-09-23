PTO meeting held to discuss New Britain fighting, vandalism issues

NEW BRITAIN, CT. (WFSB) - New Britain administrators created a plan to work with students who aren’t following the rules.
Administrators, teachers, and parents discussed the fights, vandalism, and behaviors that led to the school going virtual for a day.
Parents at the Sept. 23 PTO meeting said they need to work together to make sure it gets done.
Ayala said the first few days at New Britain high school were concerning for her and her daughter, “The first day, we seen students in the front smoking.”
She continued, “it was definitely a big culture shock for her. Starting from middle school.”
Principal Damon Pearce said, “we just didn’t anticipate that within 14 days all of this stress, all of pressure that the students experienced over the time of the closure would bubble up.”
School staff said the biggest problem was hallway behavior, with about 100 students causing the disruptions.
Kerri-Lynn Major, Assistant Principal, said, “the volume of what we were seeing was larger and faster than any other year that we’ve opened school.”
Administrators said they took the virtual day to quickly put a plan in place.
They have a tiered system for students who break the rule, ranging from one-on-one conferences and interventions, to suspensions and working with community partners.
Ayala said, “I think the stuff that they have implemented and the resources they have now- hopefully going forward it should be something.”
Parents and teachers at the meeting said they want to see more effort from the entire school community to avoid a repeat of the first few days.
Another parent, Elizabeth Roman, said, “COVID took a lot out of our students. Our students do not want to be home doing remote learning, they want to be in school. We need to keep it that way.”
The group plans on holding a community conversation on October 5 to further discuss the issues.
