MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Milford bar is challenging the governor's executive orders at the state Supreme Court.
Kristine Casey, the owner of Casey’s Irish Pub, said she has not been able to reopen since the pandemic.
Her attorney is challenging whether Gov. Ned Lamont is operating within his power.
During Friday’s virtual court hearing, Casey's lawyer also questioned whether the COVID-19 pandemic is a "serious disaster."
So far, the state reports more than 140,000 people tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, more than 5,300 people have died.
As for executive orders, the plaintiff also questions if the governor can limit alcohol service.
At this point, bars can remain open if they also serve food. Standing room service has been banned.
Casey’s Irish Pub said their business is 90 percent alcohol service, with 10 percent food.
The owner says her customers are not interested in buying sealed alcohol beverages and prepared takeout meals.
Friday, her attorney argued that Lamont has violated the state's constitution, but the justices picked apart the defense’s arguments on how emergency powers should rest with the legislature, not the governor.
“What we’re talking here about is the tension between the governor and the legislature,” said Attorney Johnathan J. Klein.
Lawmakers did extend Lamont’s governor powers through February.
Attorney General William Tong is defending the governor in this case. In a statement he wrote, in part, “Our constitution is unambiguous. The Governor has broad authority after the declaration of public health and civil preparedness emergencies to take affirmative steps to protect public health and to save lives. These measures have not been without sacrifice, but nothing can be more important right now than keeping people safe.”
(1) comment
public health and safety will always supersede profit - it's that simple
