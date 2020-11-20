GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont issued an order for all team and club sports outside of the pro and college level, to cease activities until at least Jan. 19.
That’s a pretty clear order for high schools and travel programs to follow, but there is a gray area that many public facilities and clubs are trying to solve.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont puts all local club, team sports on hold until mid-January
The Glastonbury Tennis Club continues to operate, despite having some questions about the future.
However, while the programs continue, places like the tennis center and facilities like it around the state anxiously await some clarity from Lamont.
For example, The Olympic Taekwondo Academy in Rocky Hill may have to prohibit in-studio instruction.
“Not allowing people to have face to face contact. We are thinking of just going to zoom classes and seeing how that goes to us,” said Stella Cannata, manager of the Olympic Taekwondo Academy.
Many of Connecticut’s local park and recreation departments have been feeling a big pinch from COVID-19.
“It’s made everyone’s job difficult; nothing is the same anymore. This place would be packed on a Friday. We just aren’t able to do it with what’s going on unfortunately,” said Dan Lynch, director of Orange Parks and Recreation.
Sports like tennis have actually seen an uptick in participation. The game’s availability and proper spacing seems to make it ideal for playing in a pandemic.
“Safety is the priority. We don’t want anyone sick and we want to still give people a little bit of fun,” said Ioana-Lyes, manager of the Glastonbury Tennis Club.
Gov. Lamont’s office says it will release details of his latest order, sometime Friday. Until then, facilities continue to operate with the hope of staying open through the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.