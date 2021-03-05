HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A big step forward to stop young people from smoking.
The Public Health Committee passed legislation on Friday to ban all flavored tobacco, including e-cigarettes and vaping products.
There are 15,000 different flavors like gummy bear, cotton candy and s’mores. This legislation would ban these flavors and the very popular and addictive menthol.
Despite education and warnings, young people continue to smoke, and vaping is increasingly popular.
The smoking rate among Connecticut high school students is 2.7 percent, but the number of those using e-cigarettes is 27 percent.
While the tobacco industry has spent millions every year on advertising, Connecticut hasn’t spent any money towards helping people quit or prevent kids from starting. Some feel this legislation could help.
“This is a very strong strategy that the tobacco industry was at the point of sales marketing. They want to normalize that tobacco is a life product in every aspect,” said Senator Saud Anwar.
A majority of lawmakers on the Public Health Committee support a ban on all flavored tobacco, but some feel it goes too far.
“It’s an overreach. I think at some point there is personal responsibility,” said Rep. Bill Petit.
The ban would also affect menthol, which according to the American Cancer Society, is popular among youth and minorities.
“These products are not safe, and I think they are being directly marketed to kids through these flavors. Flavors are a marketing weapon that’s used by tobacco manufacturers to target youth to a lifetime of addiction,” said Bryte Johnson, the American Cancer Society.
Smoking attributes to 27 percent of all cancer deaths. Five states including California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island have laws or rules banning the sales of flavored e-cigarettes.
The bill must still be voted on by the General Assembly.
