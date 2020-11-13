(WFSB) -- There’s new information about the “COVID clusters” being seen in the state.
The Department of Public Health released a report about outbreaks being seen, and where people are getting infected.
According to the report, the riskiest place for exposure is in a restaurant.
That’s then followed by the workplace, and the third is at home, according to the report.
“As of November 09, 2020, the total number of epidemiologically-linked clusters investigated by the outbreak team is 69,” DPH said in the report.
It went on to note that outbreaks in healthcare settings and institutions of higher education are not routinely investigated by the outbreak team, and were not included in this report.
In response to the report, the Connecticut Restaurant Association said "First, we have real questions about this information and we are trying very hard to get them answered by the administration. By all accounts this is not a scientific study, and may contain quite a bit of speculation. In fact, the state Department of Public Health was quoted as saying that it’s not easy to determine where the infections in this data actually took place.
Here’s what we do know. Restaurants began operating indoors June 17, and for more than 4 months they did so while Connecticut continued to keep daily positive tests rate at approximately 1 percent. Clearly there is now community spread, but there is also demonstrable proof that it is possible to have restaurants operate without spikes taking place. Restaurants have and will continue to be leaders in safety and sanitation, and in that spirit we will work with our partners in government to understand this information they’ve released and hopefully clarify some of the many questions we have about it."
When it came to community clusters in the state by county, Hartford and New London were seeing the highest, followed by Fairfield and then New Haven County.
Check out the full report by clicking here.
