HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut public health and education officials said they are in the process of updating COVID-19 guidance for schools.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the state Department of Education provided the small update on Tuesday.
They said their update will be in response to decreasing COVID levels in the state and ahead of the planned Feb. 28 elimination of the statewide school mask requirement.
Connecticut's COVID positivity rate has been consistently below 10 percent in recent weeks and has been as low as 3.3 percent. As of Tuesday afternoon's numbers from the DPH, it was 6.1 percent.
"On Feb. 28, the determination on whether to require masks in schools will be made at the local level," the DPH said. "The guidance will advise schools on how to manage COVID-19 safely as part of a routine disease prevention model and will be posted in the coming days."
The DPH said the goal of its model will be to support schools as they continue in-person learning with as few disruptions as possible.
Once the guidance is finalized, the department said it would share it with all districts and schools throughout the state.
The DPH said the new guidance will be posted to its website here.
