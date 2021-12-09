CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Public health experts are urging people to get their booster shot.
Today’s COVID positivity rate is more than six percent.
Five hundred seventy-six people are currently hospitalized with COVID.
Public health experts say a “perfect storm” is contributing to the increase we’re seeing in the state, which is why they’re urging people to get a booster shot.
The winter weather plus the cases in surrounding states is contributing to the increase.
It’s a season when viral respiratory infections circulate more, and according to the Department Of Public Health, many people’s double vaccinations are beginning to wane.
Dr. Anthony Santella is the University COVID-19 Coordinator at the University of New Haven. He said “just having your vaccination, being fully dosed, may not be enough. We need individuals to continue to be very vigilant about those public health measures.”
Santella says people have also let their guard down.
162 municipalities are in the red zone for COVID transmission.
“What’s been consistent, however, despite where that percentage lies, is that compared to being vaccinated, unvaccinated people in Connecticut continue to be at much higher risk,” said Santella.
Today, the Department of Public Health released numbers showing that unvaccinated people have:
Five times a higher risk of getting COVID.
16 times higher risk of dying from COVID.
12 times higher risk of being hospitalized with COVID.
That’s why public health experts are reinforcing the need to get vaccinated as we head indoors and celebrate the holidays.
They also urging people to get a booster if they’ve already hit six months after their primary vaccination series.
“It’s kind of ramping up your immune system to fight the virus should you be exposed,” said Santella. “I think now in particular it’s a very important time just because it’s that time of year when a lot of bugs and germs and other pathogens are floating out there.”
Officials are organizing pop-up clinics again, so people can get vaccinated against COVID.
They want people to stay out of the hospital, as 77 percent of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.
Dr Santella says that studies indicate the current vaccines should protect people from the omicron variant, but scientists are still learning more.
