HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) said it will proceed with its original plan regarding the future of fall sports, the state’s Dept. of Public Health is responding to a request for recommendations.
In a letter, DPH said while it doesn’t believe it is necessary right now to abandon the idea of having a fall athletic season entirely, it does “recommend a very cautious approach to athletics, with a slow introduction of the lowest risk activities first.”
According to the Dept. of Public Health’s letter, the CIAC had conversations with DPH staff on Aug. 9 and 10. The CIAC then reportedly requested written recommendations on Aug. 12, the same day it made the announcement that the fall sports season would go on as planned.
The Dept. of Public Health outlined numerous recommendations, even saying to postpone the start of any interscholastic sport activities (including conditioning and practice sessions) until at least two weeks after the reopening of in-person instruction in schools.
DPH officials also recommend postponing indoor sports identified as “moderate risk,” like girls’ volleyball, and sports identified as “higher risk,” like football, to the spring season, or cancel them altogether.
Here’s a list of the Dept. of Public Health’s complete recommendations:
- Postpone the start of any interscholastic sport activities (including conditioning and practice sessions) until at least two weeks after the reopening of in-person instruction in schools. As schools begin welcoming students back into their buildings, communities will be able to assess the proper implementation of the mitigation strategies outlined in the State Department of Education’s re-opening guidance and put into place any necessary corrective actions. It makes sense from a public health perspective to allow this process to become well-established before introducing sports.
- This initial period can also be used to further educate coaches, parents, and student-athletes about the mitigation strategies to be implemented during the fall interscholastic athletic season.
- Education should emphasize the importance of these strategies in the overall protection of the health of students, staff, and their families, the expectation that all of the rules surrounding mitigation strategies will be followed fully and at all times, and the consequences to coaches, student-athletes, and interscholastic sports in general if strict adherence cannot be achieved.
- For all sports, limit the total number of games, and extent of travel for interscholastic contests (for example having 12 total games, one home and one away with the six closest schools).
- For all athletics in the 2020 academic year, the use of locker rooms should be limited when possible, and strict cleaning and other protocols must be in place to ensure the safety of locker rooms. Ensure coaches and athletes understand and comply with strict face covering, social distancing, and other controls for each sport prior to the initiation of the season.
- With proper education and mitigation strategies in place, consider allowing indoor and outdoor fall sports identified as “lower risk” by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC). In Connecticut, these sports are boys’ and girls’ cross country and girls’ swimming.
- With proper education and mitigation strategies in place, consider allowing outdoor fall sports identified as “moderate risk” by the NFHS, SMAC. In Connecticut, these sports are boys’ and girls’ soccer. In these sports, because there is intermittent and limited close contact between athletes, cohorting of student-athletes during practice activities should also be considered.
- Postpone to the spring season or cancel indoor sports identified as “moderate risk” by the NFHS, SMAC. In Connecticut, this includes girls’ volleyball. Although there is infrequent close contact between opposing players involved with this sport, the fact that activities for this sport are occurring indoors and involve significant physical exertion and forceful communication with teammates, the risk for person-to-person spread of infectious droplets is elevated for this specific sport.
- Postpone to the spring season or cancel sports identified as “higher risk” by the NFHS, SMAC. In Connecticut, this includes football. Full-contact football is unique among the fall interscholastic sports in our state in its level of risk to student-athletes for the person-toperson spread of infectious respiratory droplets. As you are aware, most of the collegiate conferences and many state high school interscholastic sport organizations have already postponed or canceled football for the upcoming season.
Late last month, the CIAC released its plan for the upcoming fall season, saying the season would begin on Sept. 24.
The CIAC’s plan said the first practice dates for cross country, field hockey, soccer, swimming, and volleyball would begin Aug. 27. Practice for football would start Aug. 17.
Read the full plan here.
Following that, the CIAC's football committee voted to recommend postponing the 2020 football season until the spring.
However on Wednesday, the CIAC said the fall high school sports season will go on.
RELATED: CIAC decides to proceed with original plan regarding fall sports
The letter also says "DPH will continue to work closely with CAS-CIAC and the Connecticut State Department of Education to support a model for school reopening that we believe will minimize the health and safety risks to our children, school staff, and their families while allowing them to regain their identities as teachers, students, classmates, and athletes."
