NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A team from the Department of Public Health is looking into how hundreds of COVID vaccine doses were improperly stored in New Haven.
Mayor Justin Elicker asked the state to come in and review its vaccine storage and handling procedures.
Last week New Haven discovered that 2900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were left in a freezer for longer than recommended.
Of that, 650 doses were administered at the city’s health department clinic between December 23 and February 7.
The city called and mailed letters to those impacted, along with the recommendation from the state that they get another shot.
Health experts say the vaccine won’t hurt you, it’s just a question of how well it will work.
The state health department had a team there Thursday to go over the city’s vaccine storage and handling procedures.
They found no major issues and a final report will be issued likely next week.
The city says next week it will begin an independent review to see if anyone will be held accountable in what’s being described as lack of communication between health department personnel, which lead to the vaccine being left in the freezer for longer than it should be.
“So while it’s tempting to jump to conclusions and want to say this person did this or that person did that, we want to be very cautious that we do things properly, but it’s clear there was a lapse in communication which meant the vaccines were not transported properly in the right time, but at this moment we don’t want to get into a lot of details on employee issues before we can make sure that process takes place,” Elicker said.
As for the recommendation to get another shot, the city says so far this week, 19 have gone to the health department but doesn’t know the total number since people could go to other locations to get that additional shot as well.
