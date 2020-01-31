HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The debate over tolls is heating up as a hearing is taking place to learn the details of Governor Ned Lamont's plan for a trucks only tolls.
A meeting and public hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon over a plan to toll only tractor trailers.
RELATED: Hearing on transportation, tolls set for Friday
Lawmakers said they expect the turnout to be strong with both sides of the debate planning to show up and speak.
"Quite simply. this is a bill about tolling trucks at 12 locations, it's about as simple as that," said Senator Carlo Leone.
Lamont's plan is facing strong opposition.
"You mention that in most other states, drivers pay tolls, but most other don't have the taxes that Connecticut residents are paying to invest in our infrastructure already," said Rep. Laura Devlin.
As of Friday morning, the transportation bill included 12 toll gantries on six state highways.
Those in favor of the tolls said trucks should pay their share for using the state's roads.
Republicans, meanwhile, said they're ready to debate the issue. They argue that the people of Connecticut do not want tolls in any form.
"It's a combination of making sure we have a steady revenue stream and for me, what I like about tolls is so much of it comes in from out of state the same way we've paid in other states," said Joseph Giulietti, Department of Transportation Commissioner.
During a forum on Friday morning during which they thanked anti-toll groups for speaking out.
They also said that the proposal could lead to cars being included in two years.
Gov. Ned Lamont denied that.
"Where did you get your information?" Republican Sen. Len Fasano asked Democrats. "They said we'll send you what DOT sent, a one line item. One line. And it says in the notes 'this revenue estimate is preliminary and does not qualify as investment grade. A full traffic and revenue analysis will be required for a final toll system plan."
Channel 3 learned that there will not be a special session about tolls.
Instead, lawmakers said they will take up the topic during the regular legislative session, which starts on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Lamont said he hoped there could be a vote on the current tolls proposal as early as next week.
The hearing on Friday starts at 1 p.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
How many times do these people have to be told NO? No means no.
