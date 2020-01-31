HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on a tolls proposal for the state.
A meeting and public hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon over a plan to toll only tractor trailers.
RELATED: Hearing on transportation, tolls set for Friday
Lawmakers said they expect the turnout to be strong with both sides of the debate planning to show up and speak.
Tractor trailer tolls. Yea or nay?
Are you ok with just tolling tractor trailers as part of the current transportation proposal?
VOTE IN OUR POLL HERE: Tractor trailer tolls: Yea or nay?
They said the informational meeting will give details about the plan. Elected leaders are expected to testify.
As of Friday morning, the transportation bill included 12 toll gantries on six state highways.
Those in favor of the tolls said trucks should pay their share for using the state's roads.
Republicans, meanwhile, said they're ready to debate the issue. They argue that the people of Connecticut do not want tolls in any form.
They also said that the proposal could lead to cars being included in two years.
Gov. Ned Lamont denied that.
Channel 3 learned that there will not be a special session about tolls.
Instead, lawmakers said they will take up the topic during the regular legislative session, which starts on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Lamont said he hoped there could be a vote on the current tolls proposal as early as next week.
The hearing on Friday starts at 1 p.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.