HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A hearing is being held on Monday to allow early voting and expanded access to absentee ballots in CT.
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is expected to testify in support of the two proposals.
The public hearing, which is expected to be attended by hundreds of Connecticut voters, advocates, and associations, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
“Connecticut voters deserve the opportunity to vote by the method of their choice – in-person in a polling place, in-person before Election Day, or by absentee ballot without needing an excuse – just like the voters in 43 other states,” said Secretary Merrill. “In 2020, through the hard work of local election officials of both parties, Connecticut proved that we can allow our voters to choose to vote conveniently. It is time to remove the remaining obstacle from the constitution to make this a reality for future elections.”
The hearing comes on the heels of a letter to legislative leaders calling for a historic voting rights agenda in the 2021 legislative session.
To watch the public hearing live, click here.
