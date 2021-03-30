(WFSB) – Lawmakers are scheduled to hold a public hearing on Wednesday on bills targeting car thefts and teen suspects.
Ahead of the public hearing, several towns sent letters to the governor and lawmakers asking them to do something about the chronic problem with stolen vehicles. The hot button issue is expected to draw many to the online meeting.
Often times, locked and parked at your home, thieves are targeting cars. The scene playing across the state has people fed up.
“Teenagers are out and about almost every night in neighborhoods breaking into vehicles and it’s really terrorizing communities,” said State Rep. Jason Perillo.
Deputy House Republican Leader Jason Perillo told Channel 3 something needs to be done.
“Individuals are just released right back into the community,” Perillo said.
The Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a public hearing on Wednesday to review bills, including two looking at juveniles and car thefts.
Republicans have been trying to move juvenile offenses to the adult docket, but HB 6667 blocks the move.
Meanwhile, Perillo says HB 6667 allows judges some latitude in holding juvenile suspects overnight before their hearing. He calls it a step in the right direction, but not bold enough.
Impassioned testimony is expected not only on behalf of victims, but also those advocating for second chances for juveniles.
The public hearing starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. For more information, click here.
