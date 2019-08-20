HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Questions were raised at a public hearing on Tuesday about mismanagement and misuse of funds by the Connecticut Port Authority.
The Port Authority has come under fire recently, the first after an audit found a lack of financial controls.
Then, a whistle blower complaint and media reports about misuse of funds.
Several top officials have stepped down or are on leave, and on Tuesday, lawmakers held a hearing on the issue.
The Port Authority was created in 2014 to manage ports in New London, New Haven, and Bridgeport, but controversy began earlier this year when state auditors reported they found a lack of financial controls.
They also found the Port Authority didn’t have adequate records for bank accounts.
The Port Authority is the latest of the quasi-public agencies to find itself in controversy, but it’s not alone.
The Connecticut Lottery, for example, has also been experiencing problems.
While the hearing was technically about the Port Authority, some lawmakers say it’s time for more oversight of all the quasi-public agencies.
“I think there should be more oversight, we just need to know what that is," said Themis Kalrides, House Minority Leader.
During the hearing, three top officials from the Port Authority declined lawmakers’ requests to attend.
Members of the Transportation Committee were hoping to find out what changes are needed to address questions about how the authority spends its money.
Instead, acting chairman David Kooris attended the hearing. He joined the Board of Directors in July after Bonnie Reemsnyder resigned.
“We want to make clear that we’re taking this very seriously. We’re getting involved at the senior levels of the Lamont administration,” Kooris said.
The Port Authority has also placed executive director Evan Matthews on administrative leave. Earlier this month, former chairman Scott Bates resigned from the board.
The most recent incident came when a whistle blower complained to auditors about a misuse of funds. Media reports have detailed expenditures that benefit people associated with Bates and Reemsnyder.
“The first thing we said to them is that there are rules and regulations that they have to follow in regard to state laws, and they need to follow them,” said Paul Mounds, Chief Operating Officers of Lamont administration.
Other quasi-public agencies include that Airport Authority, Lottery Corporation, and Connecticut Regional Development Authority.
The CRDA manages the XL Center and Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
These agencies have more freedom than other state agencies, but the Port Authority is not alone in controversy.
The Department of Consumer Protection is investigating the Lottery Corporation after a former employee complained to the FBI.
As spokeswoman for the DCP said, “We are working hard to complete our investigation in a thorough, timely manner. The Connecticut Lottery Corporation does have a responsibility to report suspicious of staff misconduct, or issues with lottery games to DCP’s Gaming Division, and as regulators, we expect that responsibility to be taken seriously.”
The DCP launched a separate investigation in 2016 after several retailers were rigging lottery games.
Lawmakers have questioned how the Lottery Corporation handled that problem. Now, they want the legislature to look at more oversight for all quasi-public agencies.
“I think it’s absolutely what we’re going to need to do going forward right now,” said Senator Henri Martin.
On thing the Lamont administration has already done is work on better communication, so the quasi-public agencies can share best practices.
Lawmakers say they expect to address these issues during the next session.
