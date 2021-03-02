HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Lawmakers are meeting Tuesday to talk about a plan that would legalize sports betting in Connecticut.
The public hearing began at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and can be streamed here.
The bill also includes plans to build a new casino in Bridgeport.
The legislation would require Gov. Ned Lamont to reach a deal with casinos and tribes by October 1.
Lamont supports the bill, saying it would be a way to generate money for the state.
