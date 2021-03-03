HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Many people sounded off on several educational proposals in a public hearing on Wednesday.
On the docket was school resource officers in the schools.
A state lawmaker originally proposed to phase-out the officers from schools. Now, there’s talk of possibly creating a task force to examine their roles.
Around 200 people said plenty during the Education Committee’s public hearing. Under scrutiny, a look at school resource officers in public schools.
“Am I suggesting police should never be on a school when there’s an incident, no,” said Senator Gary Winfield.
What State Senator Gary Winfield is suggesting, he says, is school administrators should handle student discipline, not SROs.
Parent and activist Lashawn Robinson said she’s mixed, saying many could lose jobs, but the issue should be looked at.
“I think a lot of them are not informed and trained when it comes to trauma and things that are happening in the community because you would deal with the student different if you were, right,” Robinson said.
State lawmakers proposed HB-6535, a bill tackling school security. In it, legislators suggest creating a task force to review the roles of SROs in schools.
Renewed calls to remove them grew louder during last summer’s social unrest. Black Lives Matter supporters said the presence of officers introduced students of color to the criminal justice system early.
Last July, Senator Chris Murphy joined lawmakers to say keep officers out of schools.
“Tens of thousands of kids are arrested in school every single year and a disproportionated number of these students are Black and Latino,” Murphy said.
Ahead of the public hearing, critics fiercely opposed the idea online, citing safety concerns.
One person wrote, “There should be more officers not less or none.”
The Connecticut Police Chief’s Association also lent its support to SROs, writing in part, “We have also seen the many benefits of positive relationships in our schools. School Resource [Officers] provide a critical link to the students.”
Winfield is considered as being one of the architects of the Police Accountability Law. He said this is not about being anti-cop or pro-cop.
