HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A public hearing was held Thursday about CVS's proposed acquisition of insurance company AETNA.
CVS announced that it was buying AETNA last December in a deal that would combine the drug store giant with one of the biggest health insurers in the U.S.
At one point, AETNA's future in Hartford was uncertain.
However, CVS assured AETNA officials that the insurance company's headquarters would be staying in the capital city for at least 10 more years.
The pledge included a commitment letter from CVS which was delivered to the state's Insurance Department on Wednesday.
CVS said in January that it had no plans to move AETNA from Hartford, where it has been headquartered since 1853.
The announcement reversed a previous one by the insurance giant in which it said it would move to another state.
The letter also promised that employee levels at AETNA would remain at almost 5,300 for at least the next four years.
CVS said it will continue to honor the civic contributions of the AETNA Foundation and promised a $50 million payment, split between AETNA, Travelers Insurance and The Hartford, to the city over five years.
The state's insurance commissioner held Thursday's public hearing.
"It's a two way agreement between Aetna and our provider partners where we collaborate on clinical measures, clinical data, and have changed our payment structure to be aligned to health outcomes for our members," said Karen Lynch, president of Aetna.
Some members of the Connecticut Pharmaceutical Association said the combination of the two giant companies will drive small drug stores out of business and give people less options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.