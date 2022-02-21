(WFSB) – Emotional testimony is expected this week.
Connecticut lawmakers will hear from the public on Wednesday on a bill to allow Aid in Dying.
The legislation has come up many times.
Last year it got further along than ever. It passed the Public Health Committee.
One woman was hoping she would live to see it pass, but she didn’t make it.
"I have not had a day without pain," said Kim Hoffman, who pushed for Aid in Dying.
This was Kim Hoffman on a fairly good day.
Having ovarian cancer for eight and a half years had taken its toll.
"I wake up moaning groaning, creeking -- crying, crying out," she said.
In December, Kim told Channel 3 she didn’t want to suffer endlessly.
She wanted to end her life peacefully. Her wife Joy supported that.
“I would have the opportunity to take that medication, in a prescribed, controlled fashion,” Kim said.
Kim pushed for Aid in Dying, legislation which would allow doctors to prescribe medication for terminally ill patients, who have less than six months to live, the medication would have to be self-administered.
"Nobody should pursue dignity in death, Aid in Dying if it conflicts with their moral beliefs but I also don't think we should impose those moral beliefs onto others," said state Senator Will Haskell (D - Westport).
Haskell says there are safeguards in place.
A Gallup Poll in 2020 found 74% of Connecticut residents support Aid in Dying.
Republican Representative Dr. Bill Petit, who practiced for many years, has concerns.
"This interjects government into the patient physician relationship, especially at a time when we are coming out of a pandemic," Petit said.
Kim didn’t see it that way, she said her doctor supported the way she wanted to go.
"I just can't take it anymore," Kim said.
Less than a month after our interview, Kim passed away.
Her wife says she suffered right up until the end.
On Wednesday, right before the public hearing on this bill, Kim’s father is expected to continue to fight in honor of his daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.