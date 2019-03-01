HATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some state lawmakers say the growing bear population in Connecticut has become a safety concern.
But, is allowing bear hunting the right solution?
A public hearing was held at the state capitol Friday regarding a bill that would legalize bear hunting in the state.
Supporters say it will protect people and pets, but critics argue there is nothing to be afraid of and no good reason to kill bears.
Do you think the bear hunting legislation is a good idea?
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says human encounters with bears are on the rise because the black bear population continues to grow, and bear sightings are at an all-time high.
Tom Costa, the president of Torrington Fish and Game says many people he knows in Litchfield County have a similar story.
“The biggest thing is the bears seem to have lost their fear of people, so they have no problem coming on your porch chasing your pets,” Costa said.
DEEP says last year they responded to about two dozen cases where bears entered people’s homes and nearly 1,400 reports of damaged property.
Lori Brown, the executive director of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters believes the threat is overblown.
“There’s a lot of fear mongering going on saying, ‘oh they are coming to get you, they’re going to break into your house,’” said Brown.
Brown and Castro’s different viewpoints have led them to have opposing opinions about a proposal that would legalize a limited amount of black bear hunting in Litchfield County.
“I think that’s a really good start we need to do that to kind of cut down on the interactions,” Costa
Brown feels it is completely unnecessary and would likely be ineffective.
“There’s no evidence whatsoever that recreational trophy bear hunting will actually solve this problem,” Brown said.
If the plan is approved, DEEP would decide which hunters get permits and no one could shoot more than one bear.
The hunts would also be limited to five percent of the population or about 40 bears.
"Lori Brown, the executive director of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters believes the threat is overblown." @ Lori Brown- where do you live? And do you have any young children that like to play outside?..Bring them to my house someday and play with kids in the yard- see how you feel then!
