HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Lawmakers held a public hearing Wednesday about bills targeting car thefts and teen suspects.
Ahead of the public hearing, several towns sent letters to the governor and lawmakers asking them to do something about the chronic problem with stolen vehicles.
Often times, locked and parked at a home, thieves are targeting cars. The scene has played out across the state, and people are fed up.
“Teenagers are out and about almost every night in neighborhoods breaking into vehicles and it’s really terrorizing communities,” said state Rep. Jason Perillo.
Perillo, the deputy House Republican leader, said something needs to be done.
“Individuals are just released right back into the community,” Perillo said.
The General Assembly's Judiciary Committee held a public hearing on Wednesday to review bills, including two looking at juveniles and car thefts.
Republicans have been trying to move juvenile offenses to the adult docket, but House bill "HB 6667" blocks the move.
Meanwhile, Perillo said HB 6667 allows judges some latitude in holding juvenile suspects overnight before their hearing. He called it a step in the right direction, but not bold enough.
Police continue to say more and more younger teens are involved in these thefts, some of which happen during the day, and suspects have been armed.
“First it's fear, because you have wife and kids here. Then you get angry," said Desmond Walker, whose car was stolen from his garage.
He also said a few other neighbors on his street have also been hit.
Proposed new laws are aimed at more consequences for juvenile repeat offenders, giving judges more flexibility to order detention and GPS monitoring.
Senator Dan Champagne, a former police officer, supports tougher penalties.
“In the state of Connecticut, if you do the crime, you don’t do the time. It takes quite a bit,” Champagne said.
In Middletown, a camera captured a car being stolen on Westfield Terrace. The homeowner pulled into the driveway, went inside, and within minutes the car was gone.
Thieves left and then went on to steal another car.
Walker said he believes in second chances, but not over and over.
“Kids are kids. We all have done dumb things, even criminal things. They should be given a break if they don’t understand the ramifications of what they do, but once they get that one break, they should be on their best behavior,” he said.
Overall, car thefts are down, but there has been a big spike during the pandemic.
Legislation still needs approval from the full House and Senate.
