HARTFORD (WFSB) -- A public hearing on a proposed tax on plastic bags will be held Monday in Hartford.
The bill would require stores to charge customers five cents per bag for single-use plastic bags, if passed. Governor Ned Lamont has called for it be raised to 10 cents.
Environmentalists believe it will help cut down on pollution.
“I’m all for it,” Kathleen Doyle of Rocky Hill said. “I’m very concerned about climate and our planet and Mother Nature is being abused terribly.”
Cromwell resident Herbert Mitchell agrees something needs to be done to help save the environment.
“The ocean is just filled with garbage and we need to get rid of it,” Mitchell said. “And the only way to do that is to tax it so that people and companies will turn around and use the recyclable bags.”
Bill Perry of Cromwell said he often brings his own bags to the grocery store, but he does not want to see another tax in Connecticut.
“I just think that it’s over reaching with everything that’s going on to be taxed on top of it,” Perry said.
The town of Hamden has already made steps towards banning plastics bags. Big Y Supermarkets is phasing out plastic bags in all of its stores by 2020.
The public hearing on Monday will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. It is open to the public and will also allow residents to comment on a bill that would ban plastic straws at restaurants unless requested.
How about property taxing those CT registered boats out on LIS who are throwing their trash overboard?
