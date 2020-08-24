HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State regulators are trying to figure out exactly why Connecticut's biggest utility companies jacked up their customers' power bills.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) held a hearing on Monday as part of an investigation into the massive rate hikes. It began at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the hearing was virtual, which means anyone with a computer could watch or participate.
Last month, Eversource and United Illuminating customers began complaining that their energy costs had skyrocketed. Many people said their bill more than doubled.
Eversource initially blamed the hike on a deal foisted upon them by state lawmakers to buy electricity from Millstone, which is a power plant in Waterford. Later, Millstone’s owner said the contract did not force Eversource to raise its rates and the utility company just used Millstone as a scapegoat.
Eversource leaders stated that the pandemic also forced them to jack up people’s bills, because they lost a lot of revenue that they normally collect from businesses that were either shut down or operating at a reduced capacity. The utility company sought to recoup some of that missing money from consumers.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Senator Richard Blumenthal were some of the earlier speakers on Monday.
"This system is clearly failing," Blumenthal said, saying the company should freeze fees, give refunds to customers, and that Eversource should be broken up and reorganized with public ownership.
Lamont said there's a disconnect between huge profits and performance, adding that the days of getting a 9.5 percent rate of return for just showing up is gone.
Eversource responded on the virtual meeting.
"The key drivers for that increase was significantly lower peak loads than were forecast. The mechanism for assigning transmission costs is based on peak loads," said Doug Horton, Eversource vice president of Distribution.
Eversource owns the transmission lines, and has a guaranteed built-in profit.
"My constant worry is what we are doing that makes our electricity system unaffordable, and we have to have that honest conversation. Yes, hold distribution companies to account, yes by all means,” said Republican State Rep. Holly Cheeseman.
"After this storm it's just crystal clear that our grid is neither affordable nor reliable in Connecticut,” said Democratic State Senator Will Haskell.
Attorney General William Tong submitted video testimony during which he called on Eversource to forgo its 2021 rate hike.
“People in Connecticut can’t pay more. They just can’t. These increases cannot stand,” Tong said. “Eversource must step up and do what it can to help ratepayers and Connecticut families right now who are in such need of help and relief from their utility company. I’m demanding today that Eversource forgo its application and that it agree right now that it will not seek rates increases next year in 2021.”
Tong's office filed a series of written questions seeking to understand the full range of costs contributing to the bill increases, additional factors that could impact future rates, and possible changes that could be made by regulators or the legislature to lower rates for consumers going forward.
It’s important to note that PURA, the state’s utility regulatory agency, did initially sign off on the rate hike. Once state lawmakers saw how the increase impacted customers, however, PURA froze the change and initiated an investigation. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is also looking into the issue.
Monday morning’s hearing was meant to focus on the rate hike, not Eversource's response to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Written testimony can be emailed to PURA at pura.information@ct.gov until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. The Eversource rates investigation is PURA Docket Number 20-01-01.
The hearing is also available to watch on ct-n.com.
doesn't matter PURA will let them raise rates just like they ALWAYS do
They say it was the usage that spiked and blame it on the use of air conditioners. Yes, I noticed a spike in my usage, but, it was only 50% more than the previous month. The delivery charges, however, doubled from the previous month. They are being very disingenuous about the delivery charges and are not giving any explanations as to why it doubled.
