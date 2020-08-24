HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State regulators are trying to figure out exactly why Connecticut's biggest utility companies jacked up their customers' power bills.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is holding a hearing on Monday as part of an investigation into the massive rate hikes.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the hearing will be virtual, which means anyone with a computer can watch or participate.
Last month, Eversource and United Illuminating customers began complaining that their energy costs had skyrocketed. Many people said their bill more than doubled.
Eversource initially blamed the hike on a deal foisted upon them by state lawmakers to buy electricity from Millstone, which is a power plant in Waterford. Later, Millstone’s owner said the contract did not force Eversource to raise its rates and the utility company just used Millstone as a scapegoat.
Eversource leaders stated that the pandemic also forced them to jack up people’s bills, because they lost a lot of revenue that they normally collect from businesses that were either shut down or operating at a reduced capacity. The utility company sought to recoup some of that missing money from consumers.
Attorney General William Tong submitted video testimony during which he called on Eversource to forgo its 2021 rate hike.
“People in Connecticut can’t pay more. They just can’t. These increases cannot stand,” Tong said. “Eversource must step up and do what it can to help ratepayers and Connecticut families right now who are in such need of help and relief from their utility company. I’m demanding today that Eversource forgo its application and that it agree right now that it will not seek rates increases next year in 2021.”
Tong's office filed a series of written questions seeking to understand the full range of costs contributing to the bill increases, additional factors that could impact future rates, and possible changes that could be made by regulators or the legislature to lower rates for consumers going forward.
It’s important to note that PURA, the state’s utility regulatory agency, did initially sign off on the rate hike. Once state lawmakers saw how the increase impacted customers, however, PURA froze the change and initiated an investigation. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is also looking into the issue.
Monday morning’s hearing is meant to focus on the rate hike, not Eversource's response to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, as well as members of the public, are expected to participate.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
Written testimony can be emailed anytime to PURA at pura.information@ct.gov before the conclusion of the hearing.
The meeting ID number is 927 7463 1605.
After registering, a confirmation will be provided with a direct link to the online proceedings.
The hearing will also be available to watch on ct-n.com.
doesn't matter PURA will let them raise rates just like they ALWAYS do
They say it was the usage that spiked and blame it on the use of air conditioners. Yes, I noticed a spike in my usage, but, it was only 50% more than the previous month. The delivery charges, however, doubled from the previous month. They are being very disingenuous about the delivery charges and are not giving any explanations as to why it doubled.
