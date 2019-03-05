HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The battle continues over tolls in the state.
Wednesday is a big day for a public hearing on tolls, but on Tuesday, Republicans were gearing up their fight to stop them.
Everyone agrees that transportation is one of the most important priorities in the state, but how it’s going to be paid for may become roadblock.
"Don't get distracted by the number of gantries, don't get distracted on whether we will have discounts for CT residents, any revenue shows a target of $1 billion,” said Republican State Rep. Laura Devlin.
Republicans in the House and Senate said tolls are nothing more than a mileage tax.
"They are going to get it from you one way or another, whether there are 53 tolls, 42 tolls, whatever number they want to get,” said Republican State Rep. and Minority Leader, Themis Klarides.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s plan could be anywhere from 53 to 100 toll gantries.
Support among cities and towns also seems to be contentious, with at least four communities passing resolutions opposing electronic tolling.
The Republicans have their own plan to prioritize state bonding for transportation, which is a proposal that puts Connecticut taxpayers on the hook for $20 billion in debt over 30 years.
Lamont said “borrowing the money, aka prioritize progress, means 100 percent plus interest would be paid by our kids and grandkids. Every other state around us has figured this out, so can Connecticut.”
Lamont's push for tolls hasn't been consistent. While running for governor, he said he supported tolls on large trucks only. Now he's saying that's not enough money to modernize transportation.
The other issue is the promise that CT drivers would get a discount, but people in other states can buy Connecticut transponders and they get the same discounts.
For example, 14 percent of the transponders in Massachusetts are owned by out of state driver, but the governor emphasizes that the Republican plan puts the entire cost on CT taxpayers.
The transportation committee will hold a public hearing on Wednesday.
