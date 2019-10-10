HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut restaurant owners said they'll be attending a public hearing about legislation related to how the state regulates their businesses.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association said it has worked with Gov. Ned Lamont and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on a regulatory structure for restaurants and employees.
The proposal strikes a proper balance while protecting workers with legitimate claims to unpaid wages, lawmakers and the association claim.
Restaurant workers, followed by restaurant owners, spoke out on the issue around 9:15 a.m.
The collaboration resulted in a bill that would require the Department of Labor to update state regulations concerning local restaurants and their tipped employees.
Members of the association are expected to speak ahead of the hearing, which is happening at the Legislation Office Building in Hartford around 10 a.m.
Last month, Lamont and more than 130 restaurants called for a special session to approve the legislation.
He said without quick action, local economies and jobs would be threatened.
