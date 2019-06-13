NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- In New Haven, the community is weighing in on the search for a new police chief.
On Thursday evening, the public is invited to a forum regarding the search.
Chief Anthony Campbell announced back in February that he is stepping down.
He joined the New Haven Police Department in 1998.
Assistant Chief Tony Reyes took over as interim chief.
The forum will be held at 6 pm, at First Calvary Baptist Church.
