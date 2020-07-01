NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Churchill Pool in Newington will be opening up on Wednesday, but swimmers will notice some changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town officials said the rules are in place to better protect everyone.
In the era of the coronavirus, families have been looking for ways to get outside and safely out of the house.
The Churchill Pool, for one, will be opening on a limited basis.
According to the town’s Parks and Recreation Department, each day will contain four 2-hour time blocks.
A half hour is between each block in order to properly clean and sanitize the facility.
There are also rules in place to help prevent close contact and the spread of the virus.
Some of those rules, include:
- Remain at least six feet apart.
- Wear a mask when not in the water or in a designated space.
- Only family members are allowed in a swimmer’s designated area.
Admission is free, but people must pre-register online and agree to a waiver.
The facility’s water fountain can only be used for filling up water bottles.
Another thing to be aware of is that the facility can be closed at any time.
More information can be found on the town's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.