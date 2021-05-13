(WFSB) -- It's the biggest rollback of a pandemic-era rule; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those who are fully vaccinated can now take their masks off indoors.
"Once you are fully vaccinated two weeks after your last dose, you can shed your mask,” said Rochelle Wolensky, director of the CDC.
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
Those who are fully vaccinated can now be mask-free indoors, except when it comes to transportation, hospitals, and homeless shelters.
"You can start doing the things you stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment where we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Wolensky said.
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont said the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people will end on May 19.
While there is excitement about it, there are some reservations, as there are still many who haven’t even gotten one dose of the vaccine.
Gary Pontelandolfo, of Winsted, was happy to hear the news. It's been two weeks since his second shot.
"If you are vaccinated, sure, I mean, let people have some freedom,” Pontelandolfo said.
He said, however, that he wonders how businesses will be able to differentiate between people.
"How are you going to tell who those are, who they are,” he asked.
Rozz Allen isn't vaccinated, but she says this doesn't motivate her to make an appointment.
She says there's still too much risk to let people take off their masks inside.
So far, more than 117 million people are fully vaccinated nationwide, according to the CDC’s latest numbers.
During their announcement, they made a push to get even more.
“Unvaccinated people, you remain at risk of mild or severe illness, of death, or spreading the disease to others. You should still mask and you should get vaccinated right away,” Wolensky said.
The new mask-off guidance also reverses masks and outdoor crowds.
If you’re fully vaccinated, you can take it off.
