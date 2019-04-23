HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The state's public safety commissioner has planned a news conference in the wake of a police-involved shooting in New Haven.
Commissioner James Rovella is going to lead the state police news conference in New Haven, according to the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.
Stream it around 2:30 p.m. here.
The shooting by a Hamden officer and a Yale officer on Dixwell Avenue last week sparked outrage in communities with many people demanding justice.
Hamden's legislative council said it was supposed to decide on a police budget Monday night. However, it listened to dozens of people who spoke out about the incident.
In new surveillance video from "Believe in Me Empowerment Corporation," Hamden officer Devon Eaton approached a red Honda which was believed to have been involved in an armed robbery.
A zoomed in version of the video showed driver Paul Witherspoon try to exit the Honda during the stop.
That's when Eaton opened fire.
Witherspoon's passenger, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington was hit, but is expected to be okay. Witherspoon was not hurt.
At Monday's council meeting, members said they must listen to the community before deciding on how to spend their money on the police budget.
Those who spoke before the council demanded justice for Witherspoon and Washington.
"There definitely needs to be questions answered, and the one question is, what are going to do about justice for Stephanie Washington?" asked Scott Marks of New Haven. "And what are we going to do about justice for Paul Witherspoon?"
"We have to do something about it," said James Outlaw of Hamden. "We have to change the culture in which are kids are coming in there now. I have to tell my son every time he leaves my home, be careful."
The New Haven state's attorney is investigating what happened. The office is expected to release body cam video from the Hamden officer sometime this week.
In the meantime, a judge has signed off on a search warrant for the Honda. State police said they will look for potential evidence.
Community members, however, are asking for an independent investigation funded by town officials.
