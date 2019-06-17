MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- A major multi-million dollar development proposal for Mystic is the talk of the town.
An 11 acre seaport marine site off Washington Avenue in Mystic, near the historic lift bridge, could be transformed from a commercial marine district into a new residential neighborhood district.
It would be called ‘Smiler’s Wharf,’ and is the topic up for discussion Monday evening during a public meeting.
“This is very much New England traditional architecture for the last two years. We’ve worked full time, we worked on a design that will settle into the characteristics of Mystic,” said Harry Boardsen, general manager of Noank Shipyard.
An artist’s rendering and animation shows the $50 million to $70 million proposal by the owners of Noank Shipyard.
It includes a boutique, 45-room hotel, a 200-seat restaurant, as well as an apartment complex and townhouses overlooking 120 boat slips and linked by a 1,000-foot boardwalk.
Last month, an overflow crowd forced the public meeting on the project to be postponed and moved to the high school, for Monday’s airing.
“There’s going to be a lot of development and a lot of meetings, and a lot of issues that come up,” said Phil Turcone, of Mystic.
One of the issues vented by residents was the lack of parking.
However, Boardsen said there is plenty for the project that could generate $18 million to $20 million annually to the town in consumer spending.
“Parking is required here. All the uses we’re introducing or that we’re asking for were supplying the required parking, we have more than 300 parking spots that we’d like to bring in as part of the plan,” Boardsen said.
The public meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday at the high school.
According to the developer, if they get the green light just the permitting process alone with the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection could take 18-24 months.
