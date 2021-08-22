(WFSB) – Environmental and public health officials are advising the public to avoid swimming or other water contact recreation for the next 72 hours.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Dept. of Public Health (DPH) said given the significant amount of rain the state received with Tropical Storm Henri, many areas across the state have experienced discharges of untreated sewage.
The public is urged to avoid coming in contact with water in areas that are close to drainage pipes, particularly in urban areas like Bridgeport, Hartford, Norwalk, Norwich, and the greater New Haven.
Residents are advised not to swim, fish, or utilize paddlecraft in these areas.
