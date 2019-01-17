HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People across the state are preparing for back-to-back storms.
The Department of Public Works in Hartford said it knows the one expected to arrive Friday morning could be a problem for the commute.
It said it will have plows out on the road from early Friday morning until midday when the storm is expected to wrap up.
It has a $300,000 snow budget this year.
"Right now, it's too early to call but significantly we'll be ready," said Vernon Matthews, superintendent of public works, City of Hartford. "We have all trucks ready to roll, all personnel, plenty of salt and we're just waiting to see what the final forecast will be."
In the meantime, stores are bracing for crowds of people who'll be looking to stock up on snow supplies.
It's been a slow start to the winter season at Montville Hardware. It said it hasn't sold a lot of snow supplies until now.
Like many hardware stores, it buys its winter supplies at the end of the summer.
It stores tons of bagged rock salt, ice melt and shovels until they're needed.
It's taken until mid-January to get those supplies moving off of store shelves.
"I use calcium chloride because the pellets get stuck to the feet and get dragged into the building, which is more of maintenance inside the building," explained Rob Woodhall of New London. "So I use kind of a combination.”
For the latest on the forecast, head here.
