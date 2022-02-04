NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT (WFSB) – Earlier Friday it was a waiting game for public works crews.
They couldn’t get out to pre-treat the roads because the rain would just wash it all away.
With the rain gone and the temperature dropping they are hitting the road with salt to try and prevent them from icing up.
In East Haven the Superintendent with the Department of Public Services, which takes care of the town’s roads, says he and his crew would much rather deal with a snowstorm than the mess Friday.
He says no matter what you drive, when it gets icy and you start sliding, you can’t control your vehicle. He adds 4-wheel drive isn’t going to give you and traction, like it does with snow.
East Haven says it got 100 tons of salt Thursday to add to its pile in the salt shed.
The town is getting another order on Friday and Saturday. They have plenty of material to treat the towns 100 miles of roadway they are responsible for.
That is important because for a typical storm, they can use anywhere from 200 to 250 tins of salt, but when you’re dealing with ice, that number is going to go up.
“Our north end of town is always colder than down along the shoreline so we’ve got to monitor that up there, where the hills are,” said Chris Coyle with the East Haven Department of Public Services. “It would behoove everyone to stay off the roads if its going to get icy, because, like I said, you can’t control a car, doesn’t matter what you have, how you try to do it. Once you start sliding, its wherever you land up.”
“Ice you can’t control anything, it’s a very dangerous situation,” said Coyle.
Coyle says when the roads are icy, they will use more than the 250 tons needed for a snowstorm. They even bought some sand for this storm to help with traction.
“Further inland we have quite a few hills. We have a few in the north end right on the North Haven, North Branford town line, they’re steep. There are some steep hills. It is what it is and it’s tough to monitor that,” Coyle said.
A rain-to-ice event means mother nature is making quite the mess for public works crews around the state.
“You prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Rob Baltramaitis, the Public Works Director in Wallingford.
In Wallingford it was delivery after delivery of dump trucks bringing in load after load of salt.
“Handling snow, sometimes it’s easier than what we call the material storms where you’re fighting ice, freezing rain, putting down salt, potentially losing it to rain, so yeah, quite often, we’d rather fight snow,” Baltramaitis said.
With the early rain, crews couldn’t pretreat the roads because it would get washed away. The plan was to hit the roads as soon as it let up and the temperatures started to drop.
For those like Todd Bjornberg, who is out on the road for his job, he would much rather deal with snow too.
“I see tractor trailers, cars, SUVs, flying by me. Half a mile later down the road, they’re in a ditch, flipped over. You can drive on snow, get traction, but sleet, no, freezing rain, no,” Bjornberg said,
Public works crews say they have to be out Friday night in slick and dangerous conditions.
They say to stay home if you can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.