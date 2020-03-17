SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Public works employees in South Windsor made a plea to people on Tuesday to not flush items like wipes down their toilets.
Town of South Windsor Public Works reported a significant increase in clogged pumps at its pump stations.
"Clogged pumps can lead to backups into homes," it posted to social media. "We don't want or need that to happen."
The department asked people to dispose of wipes in the trash.
