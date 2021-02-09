HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- While Tuesday’s snowfall wasn’t from a major storm, any amount of snow can quickly add up for public works departments around the state.
After a relatively quiet start to winter, it really picked up in the past two weeks.
The state saw Winter Storm Cooper last Monday, Winter Storm Digger on Sunday, and then a little more snow on Tuesday.
In Hamden, Public Works Director Craig Cesare said it’s been a hectic couple of weeks, and right now the snow budget is becoming a struggle.
He said the department starts with $200,000 in their overtime budget, but with a couple of big storms occurring on weekends, they’ve already gone through about $160,000 this season.
“We had 15 hours of double time this past Sunday, then it went into Monday morning and it turned into time and a half. So, it’s really hit or miss,” Cesare said. “Today we’re in snow operation and it’s all straight time. We’re anticipating a little bit overtime this afternoon to get through rush hour. That one, we got lucky with this one."
Even if it’s a smaller storm, the plows are still out.
As for supplies, Hamden said they’ve been pretty fortunate in regard to salt. Part of that is because they also had a lot left over from last year, which was milder when it came to a lot of snowfall.
As the public works departments get closer to reaching overtime budgets, they’ll have to move money from emergency or contingency funds.
Cesare said he has already reached out to the mayor and the legislative council about doing just that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.