BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Bristol’s Public Works Dept. got a nice shout-out on Facebook Wednesday morning.
A local mother posted a photo on the Bristol Talks Facebook page Wednesday morning, of her son waving to the garbage truck drivers as they stopped at his house.
In the post, the mom said her son thinks it’s the best thing every Wednesday morning, and waves hello and tells them to come back each time.
After seeing the post, the Public Works Dept. said two truck drivers, Jeff and Todd, went back to the little boy’s house to meet him.
They even took a couple photos with him.
The department posted them on Facebook and said they enjoy being able to make a child’s day.
