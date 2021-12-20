NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A public works employee was struck by a vehicle in New Haven Monday morning.
It happened on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, between Anita Street and Goffe Terrace, around 6 a.m.
Officers said they found the 56-year-old victim lying in the roadway.
The driver of the Audi that struck him remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
The victim was transported by an ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or texting “NHPD" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
