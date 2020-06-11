WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The public's help is being sought to find a missing 14-year-old boy from Waterbury.
According to police, Keon J. Wester was last seen on June 8 around 7:30 p.m.
He lives on Idylwood Avenue.
Police described him as standing 5'1" tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and white Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information about Keon is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at 203-574-6956 or Waterbury police dispatch at 203-574-6911.
