HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Puerto Rican Day Parade will hit Hartford streets on Saturday.
For more than 60 years the parade has been going on in Hartford.
This year is a bit different due to COVID-19, with the parade turning into a caravan.
Starting at 11 a.m., several floats with music will be driving throughout the city. Some floats will be featuring essential workers, like police officers and custodians who have been working throughout the pandemic.
The caravan will end at Parkville Market, where the event will continue with a festival and a COVID vaccine clinic.
“For some reason our Latino we are worried. I am fully vaccinated, but I do have family that are not, because they worry. They have questions. I think it’s our job to say ‘hey I am here. I am still alive’,” said Sammy Vega, president of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.
The festival and clinic at Parkville Market starts at 2 p.m.
