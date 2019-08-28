(WFSB) – Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 1 storm and it’s brushing the eastern part of Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
Winds are at 75 miles per hours and the storm could strengthen if it makes landfall in Florida over the Labor Day holiday.
Some people have concerns while others think it’s too soon to know what will happen.
Channel 3 spoke with a business owner who plans to help people in need.
“Right now, as we speak, I got my guys on the phone. We are getting tarps, generators, gas, I have five trailers, and crews are getting ready to go wherever the storm hits the coast of Florida. We have a lot of experience,” said Willie Caro.
Willie Caro owns a roofing company in Orlando, Florida. He got off a plane to visit his family in Connecticut, but because of the storm, he’s leaving CT early to go back to Florida.
“I have to get back and organize the guys and everything,” Caro said.
Hurricane Dorian could be a major hurricane when it hits Florida by Labor Day.
“As a Cat 3, they’re talking about it’s going to do a lot of damage in Orlando, in the area. I’ve been through this ten times,” Caro said.
Meanwhile, others who are from Florida think it’s still too soon to know what will happen.
“I think by Friday, they’ll have a much better picture of what is going to happen. It’s just everyone needs to be prepared and that’s what we do in Florida, we prepare for this,” said Barbara Benedict, South of Dayton Beach, Florida.
It’s been two years since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.
Many people in CT have family in Puerto Rico and have concerns while the memory of Maria remains clear.
This time, they're not worried about winds, but the rain, as they expect to get up to eight inches in some areas.
Brenda Cartagena moved to CT many years ago, but she has family and does business in Puerto Rico and visits every three months.
She says people have been preparing.
"There are a lot of lines already in the grocery store, the convenience stores," Cartagena said.
Cartagena's friend on the island believes the government is better prepared for this hurricane.
"The mayor or the municipalities are very much prepared than previously with Hurricane Maria and the state agencies, government, are on the radio and speaking. Yesterday, we received a lot of people from FEMA, from the U.S., working under funds, updating everything that's needed," said Mabel Lassalle, from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Cartagena says there are over 350 shelters open around the island.
