NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Pulaski Middle School in New Britain is no longer in lockdown Monday afternoon for reports of a student with a weapon.
“The PD’s investigation determined the reports of a student with a weapon to be unfounded, and dismissal should not be effected,” Mayor Erin Stewart’s office said.
Officials say everyone in the school is safe.
