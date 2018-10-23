GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A thief pilfered pumpkins from a farm in Glastonbury early Tuesday morning.
It happened at the Old Cider Mill on Main Street.
The farm said it was notified around 7:20 a.m.
According to the farm, a middle-aged man in a gray hatchback, possibly a Subaru, toweled off 20 or more pumpkins before putting them in the back of the car.
A black SUV was also spotted on the site.
Police were called.
The farm asked anyone who may have seen a man at the farm early Tuesday morning to give Glastonbury police a call.
"Taking things from FARMS is the worst behavior. We are watching and we will catch you," Old Cider Mill posted to its Facebook page. "Come in an pay for your pumpkins."
