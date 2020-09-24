EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- COVID-19 has changed fall routines, but it doesn’t mean folks still can’t have some family fun.
Pumpkintown U.S.A. is still giving guests a reason to smile this year, all while keeping everyone as safe as possible.
“The Ride” is the signature attraction at Pumpkintown U.S.A., where guests would normally climb aboard a tractor for a family friendly hayride through the forest in East Hampton. But this year, families will stay in their own cars as a COVID-19 related precaution.
“As a family and as a business, our biggest thing is to never put profits above safety. It’s very important for us, for our staff, for our guests, and for our family,” said Karen Clark, of Pumpkintown U.S.A.
She said guests must book tickets online to ensure crowds don’t get too big.
Also, this year the interactive elements of Pumpkintown Village were shut down for safety reasons.
However, so far families have been giving the attraction two thumbs up.
“The feedback from all the parents and the families and everybody that came to Pumpkintown this weekend, the feedback was just awesome, you know everyone loved it,” said Dan Peszynski, of Pumpkintown U.S.A.
For more information or to book a reservation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.