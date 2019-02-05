HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Puppies and politicians mingled at the state Capitol on Tuesday.
Five healthy pups from down south were brought in by the Connecticut Humane Society, to meet state legislators.
"You see these little guys and it's a reminder that they are sentient beings that have feelings, that have emotions, and that we have a responsibility to protect them,” said Gordon Willard, of the Humane Society.
It's the fourth year the organization has had this kind of meet and greet, and the mixed pups stole the show.
This year, the Connecticut Humane Society, based in Newington, is pushing for a bill to have standards of care for non-profit shelters and municipal animal control facilities the same.
"Municipal regulations were written in 1963, it's time to upgrade them,” Willard said.
The bill being proposed aims to enable more towns to regionalize their animal control facilities and make sure they are adequate, so dogs aren't left in the cold.
"A lot of organizations come to the state capitol to lobby legislators like me on their proposals. When you come, and you bring puppies, you definitely have an edge. We're going to listen with a puppy in our hand and how we can help,” said State Rep. Gary Turco.
"We've been around since 1881, originally protected people as well as animals and in 1965 the state took over the protection of people and we went full animals,” Willard said. “We change over years, we adapt but we are still here doing this work."
The pups should be up for adoption in the next few weeks. To learn more, click here.
