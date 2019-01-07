MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A shocking discovery by a Middletown woman walking her dog.
Four puppies were found dead in a bag, thrown on the side of the road.
Middletown police and the animal control responded after the woman called them.
Now, they're working to find out who are the dogs owners.
It was a windy Sunday when Sandy Renkiewicz was out walking her dogs on Preston Avenue in Middletown.
Her dog stopped and started sniffing a bag that was lying on the side of the road.
“I walked over to the bag and saw that there was a little puppy on the outside of the bag,” said Renkiewicz.
Turns out, four puppies. just two weeks old, were inside that bag.
Police believe they died a few hours prior.
“No animal deserves to be thrown out in a plastic bag at 1 or 2 days old. It's just heartless,” Renkiewicz said.
The area is wooded and right on the Meriden border.
The puppies were taken to a local vet, so they can determine how they died.
Police said they were all male puppies, possibly Poodle or Cocker Spaniel mixed breeds.
They were all black with some white on their chin, chest and feet.
Now that police are involved, they're hoping to figure out who dumped them in this area.
“Why would anybody do that? With all the rescue groups out there today and the humane society, the Meriden Humane Society is a mile and a half away from here. Two miles at best. Why,” said Renkiewicz.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4000.
