NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Puppies worth thousands of dollars were pilfered during a burglary in New Haven on Thursday.
According to police, it happened on Amity Road.
The address was listed as Safari Stan's Pet Center.
Police said they were called just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found a hole in the wall from a neighboring storefront.
The business owner told police that five puppies were taken and estimated their value to be $23,400.
Detectives are looking into it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
